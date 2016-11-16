Hofstra loses late lead in loss to Sacret Heart

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Quincy McKnight made four free throws in the final seconds to clinch Sacred Heart’s 90-86 win over Hofstra on Tuesday night.

Hofstra led 85-76 with 3:43 left. McKnight made a layup and Sean Hoehn nailed two straight 3-pointers to close to 85-84 with 34 seconds remaining. Hoehn then made two free throws with 24 seconds left to take the lead for the first time since the 8:45 mark in the second half.

McKnight led with way with 28 points, Joseph Lopez added 14 and Hoehn had 12. Charles Tucker Jr. also had 12 points and dished out five assists for the Pioneers (1-1).

Hofstra had a 43-41 advantage at the half but the Pioneers won the second half 49-43.

Eli Pemberton led Hofstra (1-1) with 23 points, making all five attempts from long range. Brian Bernardi added 22 points and Ty Greer had 12. Rokas Gustys grabbed 13 rebounds.