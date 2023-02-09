Tyler Thomas, Hofstra stay in first in CAA with win at Northeastern

BOSTON — Tyler Thomas scored 18 points and Hofstra remained in first place in the Colonial Athletic Association with a 72-53 win over Northeastern on Wednesday night.

Thomas was 8-for-21 shooting for the Pride (18-8, 11-2 CAA). Aaron Estrada, who missed Hofstra's previous game against Stony Brook with an illness, scored 13 points and added five assists. Jaquan Carlos finished with 10 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Pride.

The Huskies (8-15, 4-8) were led in scoring by Jahmyl Telfort, who finished with 16 points. Jared Turner added nine points.

Hofstra took the lead with 6:32 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 37-29 at halftime, with Thomas racking up 14 points. Hofstra pulled away with an 11-3 run in the second half to extend its lead to 19 points.