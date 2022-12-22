Hofstra enjoys blowout win over Old Westbury to snap losing streak

Darlinstone Dubar had just converted a two-handed alley-oop dunk, and the swingman hung on the rim to sway back-and-forth ever so briefly.

It was a moment which perfectly encapsulated what was a remarkably fun afternoon for a Pride squad that fully reveled in it.

Indeed, the Pride left the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex Thursday having fully enjoyed their 96-48 blowout win over Old Westbury.

“We’re in a great spot,” Jaquan Carlos said afterward. “Needed this game to get our confidence back.”

With the win, Hofstra (7-6) snapped a four-game losing streak which dated back to Nov. 30. Entering the late-morning tipoff Thursday, the Pride had dropped decisions to George Mason (81-77 in overtime), No. 4 Purdue (85-66), UMass (71-56), and South Florida (77-70).

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

All of which made Old Westbury the ideal opponent for a team that coach Speedy Claxton stressed had played well, but was trying to build “good habits.” The Division III program fell to 1-8 with its second straight loss. The Panthers began the season having lost six in a row before beating St. Joseph’s (Brooklyn) 76-64 on Dec. 10, but was routed 83-61 by CCNY two days later.

So, no, it was not necessarily a shocking event that the second game ever between the Long Island schools quickly grew out of hand. The Pride started the game with a 23-7 run in the first 5:29, and had a 59-25 advantage at halftime.

Hofstra made 24 field goals on 18 assists in the opening 20 minutes, and shot 60 percent from the field (24-for-40), including 43.5 percent from three (10-for-23). Defensively, the Pride limited Old Westbury to 25.7 percent shooting from the field (9-for-35) and 21.1 percent from three (4-for-19).

The second half was essentially a replica of the first. Hofstra made shots and gave the Panthers nothing, encapsulated by Bryce Washington blocking what would have been a Chris Smith dunk with four minutes left in the game.

For the entirety of the game, the Pride made 39-of-77 shots from the field (50.6 percent) and 35.7 from 3 (15-for-42), and held Old Westbury to 27.5 percent (19-for-69) shooting overall. Dubar scored a game-high 23. Amar’e Marshall added 15. Tyler Thomas had 14, and Warren Williams finished with 11. Eleven players received playing time, and Claxton made the decision to give Aaron Estrada the day off in order for the CAA’s reigning Player of the Year to rest an injured ankle.

In all, it was a performance that was impossible for anyone associated with Hofstra to have developed any feelings of angst.

“We’re fine,” Claxton said. “We’re going to go home [and] be with our families for a couple days.”

Zachary Cummings led the Panthers with 20.