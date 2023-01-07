Tyler Thomas helps Hofstra beat William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Tyler Thomas had 20 points in Hofstra's 75-62 win against William & Mary on Saturday.

Thomas had six rebounds for the Pride (10-7). Aaron Estrada added 20 points while shooting 8 for 14, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven assists. Darlinstone Dubar went 7 of 12 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Gabe Dorsey finished with 21 points for the Tribe (6-10). Ben Wight added nine points for William & Mary. Anders Nelson also had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Hofstra took the lead with 8:38 left in the first half and did not give it up. Estrada led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 37-31 at the break.

Hofstra extended its lead to 63-42 during the second half, fueled by a 17-2 scoring run. Thomas scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Hofstra hosts Monmouth while William & Mary hosts Hampton.