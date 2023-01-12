After slow start, Hofstra coasts to victory over struggling Monmouth

This CAA game had “Hofstra win” written all over it — in ink.

Monmouth stepped out on the court at Mack Sports Complex Wednesday night with one win in its first 16 games. The Hawks lost 84% of the scoring from their MAAC finalist team.

They had dropped seven straight, four by more than 30. And the CAA newcomers had lost all three of their conference games, including the previous one at Drexel, when they scored all of 35 points and fell by 32.

Yes, a lot of negatives.

The evening indeed ultimately turned out to be a positive one for the Pride. Warren Williams had 18 points and seven rebounds and Tyler Thomas scored 18 en route to a Hofstra win. The 77-57 victory was their third straight, their longest winning streak since they began 4-0.

But Monmouth came out and grabbed a 10-4 advantage. Speedy Claxton called for time. The Pride coach’s message?

“To respect them,” Claxton said. “That was the word going into the game: Respect. Respect the opponent. Respect everybody you play against no matter what their record is.

“They took them lightly to start, and that’s why they jumped out to a 10-[4] lead. I went to the bench, put some other guys in who gave us some great energy.”

So the game ended the usual way for the Hawks.

“When you’re losing like we’ve been losing, it’s hard on everybody,” coach King Rice said.

Tahron Allen drove for two of his 13 points to make it 15-8. Hofstra then went on a 17-3 run to go from down seven to up seven.

Aaron Estrada and Williams, one of those bench guys, combined to score the first four, and after a three by the Hawks’ Jakari Spence to make it 18-12, they combined to score four more.

Thomas, who shot 7-for-11, then hit a jumper to tie it at 18.

“I think every shot I take right now is good,” the redshirt senior guard said. “It’s just a matter of keep shooting, to be honest.”

German Plotnikov, another of the helpful reserves, followed with a three for the lead. Thomas made another jumper and reserve guard Amar’e Marshall drove the lane and it was 25-18.

The Pride took a 36-26 lead at the break before Jaquan Carlos nailed one of his four three-pointers in a 12-point night, launching a 9-0 run to start the second half. That made it a 19-point game. Hofstra outscored Monmouth 33-8 from the time it trailed 18-12.

“[Carlos] was in the gym late night the last two nights, and Tyler’s always in the gym,” Claxton said. “ . . . It’s no secret why they’re making shots right now. They’re putting the time in.”