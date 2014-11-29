Hofstra routs Jackson State, 86-56

Brian Bernardi had 26 points and Ameen Tanksley added 21 as Hofstra breezed to an 86-56 men's basketball victory over Jackson State last night in Jackson, Mississippi.

Bernardi and Tanksley totaled 11 three-pointers for the Pride, which went on a 36-7 run to turn a 44-38 lead with 12:45 remaining into an 80-45 advantage with 3:27 left.

Bernardi shot 6-for-10 and Tanksley was 5-for-7 from outside the arc. Hofstra shot 13-for-23 from three-point range and was 31-for-56 from the field.

The Pride (4-2) halted a 17-game non-conference road losing streak since Dec. 18, 2010, at Manhattan.

The Pride led by as many as 14 in the first half, but Jackson State got within 44-38 after a 13-4 run. But Tanksley hit a three-pointer and a putback in the next 45 seconds to give Hofstra a 49-38 lead.

Hofstra's Juan'ya Green had 14 points, six assists and three steals. Jamall Robinson chipped in with eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Jackson State (1-5), from the Southwestern Athletic Conference, was led by Yettra Speck with 14 points.