Ryan Tierney nets five goals as Hofstra routs Stony Brook

Dylan Alderman is a facilitator and the chemistry and connection he has formed with Ryan Tierney was on full display for the Hofstra men’s lacrosse team Tuesday night.

Tierney scored five goals — four coming off assists from Alderman — and had two assists to lead Hofstra to a 14-2 victory over Stony Brook in a non-conference matchup at LaValle Stadium.

“Playing last year and this year, we kind of got to know each other’s games more,” said Alderman, who had a goal and five assists. “I like to pass, I know he likes to pass. I like finding him wide open because I know he’ll knock it down.”

And it didn’t take the duo long to strike, as they connected for their first goal just 46 seconds into the game.

The Pride dominated possession from the opening whistle, recording 26 ground balls to Stony Brook’s 13, outshooting the Seawolves, 44-20, with Kyle Gallagher winning 16 of 20 of faceoffs.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen this year. I don’t have a crystal ball, but this is what the doctor ordered for right now,” coach Seth Tierney said. “And now we have to take this and we have to bottle it and we have to move it forward.”

Hofstra (1-2) outshot Stony Brook 23-14 in the first half, including 15-3 in the first quarter, to take a 5-1 lead into the locker room despite seven penalties. The Pride broke open the game in the second half, scoring the game’s final eight goals.

“To get that first win out of the way is a good feeling for us,” Alderman said. “We can kind of exhale a little bit and now we can celebrate this win a little bit, but we have to look forward to Saturday.”

The Pride was coming off losses to Ohio State and Villanova, currently ranked No. 6 and 7, respectively, and host No. 17 Georgetown Saturday

“I’m awfully proud of our team,” Seth Tierney said. “That was the first time that we played a complete game and it’s been a bumpy road and it’s not going to get any easier.”

Jimmy Yanes finished with three goals and an assist and Dominic Pryor added two goals for Hofstra. Chris Pickel Jr. scored both goals for Stony Brook (0-4).

Hofstra has won six of nine matchups against Stony Brook in the battle of local Division I programs, including the last two meetings.

“It’s great because you know a bunch of kids on the other team,” said Ryan Tierney, who is from Massapequa. “And most kids from Long Island are recruited by both and seeing who goes to which one, it’s nice. It’s great competing.”