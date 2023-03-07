Hofstra's hopes for NCAA Tournament bid end with loss in CAA semifinal

WASHINGTON — A dream died on Monday night in the nation’s capital.

Hofstra hadn’t lost in nearly two months, coming on late to win the Colonial Athletic Association’s regular-season championship. However, its hopes of winning the conference tournament and accompanying NCAA Tournament bid got crushed as it couldn’t make a shot in crunch time and UNC Wilmington slipped past it for a 79-73 CAA semifinal win in overtime at the D.C. Entertainment and Sports Arena.

The Pride’s 12-game winning streak that dated to a Jan. 16 loss to Towson ended as it didn’t make a single field goal in the final 4:48 of regulation and all five minutes of the overtime, going 0-for-11 with four turnovers. As a result, the Pride (24-9) moves on to the NIT instead of the Big Dance.

Hofstra coach Speedy Claxton said he couldn’t remember any point in the season when his No. 1-seeded team, whose 48.3% shooting ranked 20th in the nation, was so off the mark for such a long stretch.

“To win 12 games in a row and be on point, you’re bound to have an ‘off’ night, an ‘off’ stretch, and that’s what happened tonight,” he said. “We just got cold at the wrong time. . . . We got the same looks that we always get. We just didn’t make them tonight.”

UNCW’s Nick Farrar sank a drive into the lane with 29 seconds left in overtime for a 76-73 lead and Hofstra had a great chance to tie it on the ensuing possession when Jaquan Carlos squared up a three-pointer from the corner. It rattled back and forth in the basket and came out and the Pride had to foul. UNCW made four free throws around an Aaron Estrada missed three-pointer to seal it.

“His shot went in and literally came back out,” the Seahawks’ Trazarien White said.

No. 4 UNCW (24-9) will meet the winner of the late semifinal between No. 2 Charleston and No. 3 Towson in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. championship game. It will be seeking its seventh CAA championship.

Hofstra automatically qualified for the NIT because it was the regular-season conference champ.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Aaron Estrada said. “I know how much work this team put in each and every day and I feel like we deserved to play in the NCAA] Tournament because we put the work in and we showed everybody throughout the course of the season. But tonight UNC Wilmington was just the better team.”

Estrada had 25 points and six assists, Carlos had 19 points and eight rebounds and Tyler Thomas had 14 points for the Pride, which shot just 39.7% for the game and allowed the Seahawks to score 15 points off 14 Pride turnovers and 15 more off 14 offensive rebounds.

“They were the tougher, more physical team and most of the time in college basketball, the tougher team wins,” Claxton said. “They hang their hat on the defensive end and they found us really well.”

White had 21 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 1:44 left in overtime and Maleek Harden-Hayes and Donovan Newby had 17 points each for the Seahawks.

Hofstra looked to be in real trouble late in regulation as it had five straight empty possessions in the last 4:48 minutes and UNCW took a 71-68 lead on Newby’s three-pointer with 2:33 to play. The Pride managed to tie it when Thomas was fouled by White on a three-point shot with 19.5 seconds left in regulation and made all three free throws. The Seahawks got off a Nick Farrar hook shot in the lane before the regulation buzzer but it caromed off to send it to overtime.

UNCW was not only statistically inferior to Hofstra in virtually every category, it had lost their regular-season meeting 70-46 on Jan. 19. Fueled by coach Takayo Siddle hanging the final score in their locker room, the Seahawks hung around even after Hofstra had 8-0 and 9-0 runs in the first half to build a 12-point lead.

“I guess that worked,” he said of the tactic. “Even going into OT, we never wavered. Our guys had that look in their eyes.”