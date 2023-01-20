Hofstra rediscovers shooting touch in victory over UNC Wilmington

Hofstra and UNC Wilmington arrived at Mack Sports Complex Thursday night bonded by a tie for second in the CAA, sitting a couple of games behind Charleston in the seeding race and looking to keep pace. But Hofstra needed to shoot straight again to try to do it.

The conference’s top shooting team turned in its worst shooting game (32.8%) and worst scoring work (47 points) of the season in Monday’s 21-point setback at Towson. Aaron Estrada, the CAA’s leading scorer, and Tyler Thomas, the Pride’s second-leading scorer, were particularly off.

This time, they were better.

Thomas scored a season-high 28 points and Estrada added 17. Hofstra shot 52.7% overall and ran away from a quality opponent in the second half of a national TV game, emerging with a 70-46 win.

So the Pride took sole possession of second at 6-2 and improved to 13-8 overall. UNCW, ranked No. 14 in the CollegeInsider.com mid-major top 25 poll, dropped to 5-3 in the conference and 15-6 overall.

The Seahawks were riding a program-record 13-game winning streak before falling by two in back-to-back home games last week against Charleston — ranked No. 18 in the big poll, the AP top 25 — and William & Mary. UNCW bounced back with a win over Elon Monday.

Hofstra, meanwhile, had won four straight and six of seven before its cold day at Towson, where the Pride’s top four scorers combined to miss 33 of 43 shots and totaled just 24 points.

Estrada missed 12 of his 17 shots, including all 10 of his threes, and scored only 10. Thomas went 2-for-11 and scored only five. This time, Estrada shot 8-for-18, although just 1-for-7 on threes, and Thomas was 11-for-18.

The game was tied 30-all at the break. Then Estrada, who started slowly again, fueled a bolt from the gate, making two shots from in close and two jumpers for eight points in a 11-2 run that made it 41-32.

The Seahawks quickly cut it to five. But Thomas hit a three from the right side, and after Victor Enoh missed two free throws for UNCW, Jaquan Carlos buried a three from the right corner. Hofstra had its largest lead, an 11-point advantage at 47-36.

Thomas soon hit a jumper in the lane and a three from the left side and Warren Williams laid the ball in, making it a 16-point game at 54-38. The lead expanded to as many as 26.

Thomas got the Pride going early on this time, hitting four of his first five shots, including one from beyond the arc, to help them shoot out to a 13-4 lead. But by halftime, the Seahawks had forged the tie.