Hofstra veteran announcer Ken Weprin retires

Ken Weprin, the voice of Hofstra men's and women's basketball for 23 years, has announced his retirement.

The 66-year-old public address announcer also worked at Pride wrestling matches and occasionally called other sports.

Weprin also announced college basketball games at Madison Square Garden for 14 years and was an official scorer for the Knicks for 25 years.

"You kind of know when the time is right," Weprin told Newsday via phone Tuesday. "I've been working in basketball a very, very long time, I've done a lot of things in sports, and it just gets to the point where you say 'Listen, I love what I'm doing, but it's time to go.'"

Weprin said his fondest memory was announcing two championship games in one day in 2000. He was behind the microphone when Hofstra won the America East championship and clinched its first NCAA Tournament berth since 1977, then called the Big East championship between St. John's and UConn later that day at the Garden.

"To me, that team with Speedy [Claxton] and Norman [Richardson] was probably the most exciting experience that I've had in the position," he said of the 2000 Hofstra squad. "I just loved every minute of it."

As for what's next, Weprin said he'll be moving to Las Vegas, where he said he hopes to continue announcing on a limited basis.

"Upon learning of his plan to retire and move away from New York, I along with thousands of Hofstra fans are disappointed that we will no longer hear that great voice at Pride games," Hofstra athletic director Jeff Hathaway said in a statement. "We wish Ken the very best in the next chapter of his life and look forward to honoring him at a basketball game this season for his many outstanding contributions as part of the Hofstra family."

Said Hofstra women's basketball coach Krista Kilburn-Steveskey, "You don't really realize just how talented and professional a guy like Ken is until he's retired. The entire Hofstra community, myself included, is going to miss him greatly."