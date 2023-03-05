Top-seeded Hofstra rolls to 48-point win in CAA quarterfinal

WASHINGTON — Hofstra left little to chance in its CAA Tournament quarterfinal matchup against William & Mary on Sunday.

Conference Player of the Year Aaron Estrada had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the top-seeded Pride routed No. 8 William & Mary, 94-46, at the Entertainment & Sports Arena for their 12th straight win.

Hofstra posted the largest margin of victory in tournament history and advanced to Monday night’s semifinal, where they will meetUNC-Wilmington.

“Really good job by our guys,” Hofstra coach Speedy Claxton said. “I thought we came out with the right mindset and we put them away right from the start. That’s what we wanted to do. Get off to a good start and keep it rolling.”

Hofstra (24-8) never trailed, led 51-14 at intermission and increased the margin deep into the second half.

Tyler Thomas scored 22 points and shot 9-for-11. Jaquan Carlos added 15 points. Estrada, Thomas and Carlos combined to go 10-for-15 from three-point range.

The Pride shot 59.4% from the field (38-for-64) while holding William & Mary to 30% (18-for-60). Hofstra owned a 44-25 advantage in rebounds.

“We tried to throw a few things at them defensively, they just seemed to have an answer for whatever we did,” William & Mary coach Dane Fischer said. “And what’s probably most impressive was the way they defended. We just couldn’t get into a rhythm and a lot of that had to do with the way they played.”

William & Mary (13-20), which hit 14 three-pointers in a 73-51 over No. 9 Elon on Saturday, was led by Anders Nelson's 15 points.

Hofstra hadn’t played since Feb. 25 but showed no rust. One year after being upset in the quarterfinal round by No. 6 Charleston as a No. 3 seed, Hofstra hit 6 of 8 shots to start the game and Carlos’ corner three made it 14-2 with 15:53 left in the half.

A Carlos jumper made it 20-4 as the Pride held William & Mary to 2-for-9 shooting over the first eight minutes.

Nelson Boachie-Yiadom’s layup pushed the lead to 31-6 as William & Mary went over eight minutes without a field goal.

“We had a great offensive game, but I think we were getting a lot of stops,” Carlos said. “That sent a message that we can win games by defense.”

Estrada’s corner three made it 42-10 and his jumper in the paint gave the Pride its 51-14 lead at halftime, the largest halftime margin in the history of the tournament.

“Honestly, everything,” Claxton said when asked what was working offensively in the first half. “They were making shots at an extremely high clip. Whoever we went to, they scored the basketball . . . Everybody who stepped on the court really played well today.”

Hofstra shot 22-of-34 (65%) from the field in the first half and held William & Mary to 6-for-27 (22%), including 0-for-9 beyond the arc, while allowing no second-chance points.

Thomas’ jumper pushed the lead to 59-19 early in the second half and Hofstra continued to dominate.

“Don’t play the scoreboard,” Claxton said. “It’s about us and continue to do the right things, offensively and defensively. That was the biggest thing.”

With the Pride ahead 71-33 with 12:18 left, Claxton began pulling his starters and Estrada departed after hitting a three-pointer that made it 79-35 with 8:28 left.

“We definitely wanted to put them away and get these guys some rest so they’re not out there for 37, 38 minutes because we have to play three games in three days which is going to be hard,” Claxton said. “So, it’s good to start off like this.”



