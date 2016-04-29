Joe Mihalich, Hofstra agree on contract extension

Hofstra and men’s basketball coach Joe Mihalich have agreed to a contract extension through the 2020-21 season, the school announced yesterday afternoon.

The Pride went 24-9 this past season, earning a share of the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the CAA Tournament, which gave Hofstra an automatic bid to the NIT. Mihalich is 54-46 in three seasons with Hofstra.

“Joe is a tremendous asset to Hofstra University and our department of athletics,” athletic director Jeff Hathaway said in a statement. “What he has accomplished in three years with our basketball program is remarkable. From day one, Joe has done it the right way, both academically and on the court, and we are grateful for the success the program has experienced under his watch.

“I know I speak for the entire Hofstra community in thanking coach Mihalich for his hard work and commitment to our students in the basketball program. We all look forward to many more highlights in the years to come and will continue to focus on achieving our goals for this program.”

Mihalich’s first three seasons at Hofstra are among the best three-year stretches to start a coaching career in the school’s history. Paul Lynner won 57 games from 1962-65.

“I am so thankful to Hofstra president Stuart Rabinowitz and vice president and director of athletics Jeff Hathaway for their continued support of our program,” Mihalich said in a statement. “Hofstra is a wonderful place and I am proud of all we have accomplished so far and I am thrilled about what the future holds for Pride basketball.”

Mihalich spent 15 seasons as the Niagara coach before being named Hofstra’s coach on April 10, 2013.