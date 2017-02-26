Josh Byrne compiles three goals, two assists as Hofstra improves to 2-0
Josh Byrne had three goals and two assists, and Alex Moeser and Jimmy Yanes each added two goals to lead the Hofstra men’s lacrosse team to a 10-8 victory at Princeton Saturday.
The Pride improved to 2-0 and the Tigers fell to 2-1.
Byrne posted his second consecutive game with five points or more. Freshman Ryan Tierney added a goal and two assists. Jack Concannon recorded 10 saves.
Princeton was led by freshman Michael Sowers, who had three goals and one assist.
Hofstra got on the scoreboard first at 7:18 of the first quarter when Tierney scored an unassisted tally off a restart at midfield. It was Tierney’s fourth goal of the year and the second consecutive game that he has opened the scoring.
Hofstra took a 4-1 lead into halftime with two goals by Moeser in the second quarter.
The teams split four goals in the third before a flurry of fourth-quarter scoring. Consecutive goals by Sowers in the first 2:29 of the final period closed the gap to 6-5. Hofstra freshman Kyle Gallagher, who won 13 of 21 faceoffs in the game, scored his first career goal to make it 7-5, but the Tigers’ Adam Hardej scored off a bounce shot just 54 seconds later.
Yanes tallied his first of the year with 9:58 left in the game and Princeton’s Gavin McBride scored off a Sowers assist at 7:26 to make it 8-7. Yanes netted his second of the game at the 5:46 mark and Byrne notched his second consecutive hat trick with 1:46 left to give the Pride an 10-7 advantage. Sowers added an unassisted goal 25 seconds later.
Hofstra returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when the Pride hosts the New Jersey Institute of Technology at James M. Shuart Stadium.