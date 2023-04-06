Sports

Court says trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia

The Supreme Court building is seen on Capitol Hill, Monday,...

The Supreme Court building is seen on Capitol Hill, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Washington. Credit: AP/Mariam Zuhaib

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia to continue competing on her middle school’s girls sports teams while a lawsuit over a state ban continues.

The justices refused to disturb an appeals court order that made it possible for the girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, to continue playing on her school’s track and cross-country teams, where she regularly finishes near the back of the pack.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas would have allowed West Virginia to enforce its law against Pepper-Jackson.

