India looks to press 'advantage' against Australia in Champions Trophy semifinal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A storied cricket rivalry will add a new chapter when India and Australia square off in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Tuesday.

And it will come with a bit of controversy.

While Pakistan is hosting the tournament, India has played all of its games in Dubai amid security concerns. This has created an “advantage for India” debate that has marred the build-up to the knockout rounds.

India’s perceived advantage comes from its refusal to play in Pakistan. The Indian government has denied permission for its cricket team to travel to the neighboring state. The latest refusal comes on the heels of viable security threats – tensions on the border, particularly in the northern region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bilateral cricket between the two countries has long been paused with the last encounter coming in 2012-13 when Pakistan toured India.

Under the hybrid model used for the tournament, India plays all its games in Dubai, including the semifinal and the final on March 9, if it qualifies. Otherwise, the match will be played in Lahore.

It has caused some scheduling and travel headaches for the Champions Trophy.

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Credit: AP/Altaf Qadri

Both South Africa and Australia flew to Dubai on Saturday because it wasn’t clear which team would take on India in the semifinals. Then, South Africa and New Zealand, which played India in its final Group A game, traveled to Pakistan late on Sunday ahead of their Wednesday semifinal.

All the travel has put India in an advantageous position in some people's eyes.

“We are very much aware of the conditions here – but we don’t know which pitch is going to be played," India captain Rohit Sharma said shrugging off talk of the advantage. "This is not our home – this is Dubai. We don’t play so many matches here. This is new for us too.”

Dubai, being the largest of the UAE’s three cricket grounds, was chosen for obvious reasons – it seats up to 30,000 fans as compared to Abu Dhabi (20,000) or Sharjah (16,000).

Australia's Alex Carey takes the catch of Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Australia and Afghanistan, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Credit: AP/K.M. Chaudary

India played its three Group A games on different pitches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, winning all. Host Pakistan even traveled to Dubai in a bizarre twist where it was beaten.

So, what do Australia think? Led by Pat Cummins, they upstaged India on their home turf in that 2023 World Cup final, silencing a partisan crowd in Ahmedabad and sending the rest of the country into mourning.

If there is one team capable of repeating that feat, it is probably this one – albeit Australia is severely shorthanded this time around.

Cummins, along with fellow pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are missing. Yet, led by Steve Smith, they have overcome odds to reach the semis. Lightweight on bowling, the 2006 and 2009 winners will rely again on Ahmedabad-hero Travis Head to spearhead their challenge.

India, on the other hand, is flying high. Sharma opted for a spin-heavy squad for this tournament, and on a slow, two-paced Dubai wicket against New Zealand on Sunday, he unleashed four spinners who shared nine wickets and defended 249 with ease.

“We really need to think (about the combination), even if we want to play four spinners, how we can squeeze (in). If we don’t, then we don’t,” Sharma said.