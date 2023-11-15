Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain in all formats

ISLAMABAD — Babar Azam has resigned as Pakistan captain after his team failed to advance from the group stage at the Cricket World Cup.

“Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats,” the batter said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It’s a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats.”

Babar thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board for naming him all-format captain four years ago and said he will continue to support the new captain and “the team with my experience and dedication.”

Babar scored 320 runs in nine World Cup games at an average of 40 in the ongoing edition. Pakistan won four of its nine games and missed the semifinals after finishing fifth.

Pakistan fast bowling coach Morne Morkel resigned Monday with one month left on his six-month contract.