Sports

Cycling great Eddy Merckx breaks a hip in bike crash

Former Belgian cycling champion Eddy Merckx is pictured during the...

Former Belgian cycling champion Eddy Merckx is pictured during the podium ceremony after the 21st and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race, Sunday, July 29, 2018 in Paris. Credit: AP/Laurent Rebours

By The Associated Press

BRUSSELS — Cycling great Eddy Merckx broke a hip in a crash while bike riding, Belgian media reported on Monday.

The Het Nieuwsblad newspaper, quoting his family, said the 79-year-old Merckx would undergo surgery at Herentals hospital. Other Belgian media also reported Merckx's crash.

Merckx is regarded as the greatest cyclist ever. He won five Tour de France titles and three world championships.

Known as “The Cannibal” for his appetite for winning, Merckx also won five Giro d’Italia titles, one Spanish Vuelta and a string of one-day races, including all five Monument classics.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME