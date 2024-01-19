Cyprus FA bans away team fans from all top flight matches until season's end to quell violence

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus’ soccer association on Friday banned away fans from all top-flight matches for the remainder of the season following a spate of violent incidents.

The Cyprus FA said in a statement the ban also applies to all quarterfinal and semifinal cup matches, as well as for fans of the top eight second division teams.

No tickets will be issued and there won’t be the standard allotment of seating for away fans, according to the statement. Each team will be permitted to bring along only 50 individuals for away matches, limited to team executives, sponsors and players not on the roster. That number is halved for second division teams.

The ruling body said it would also ask it’s adjudicator to “strictly apply regulations and impose the harshest penalties” for violent incidents or actions inciting violence, including “incendiary remarks.”

The FA made the unanimous ruling following players’ union complaints that its members felt their personal safety to be increasingly under risk on and off the pitch. Union chief Spyros Neophytides had warned of a possible players’ walkout if no measures are taken.

On Tuesday, a cup match between league leader APOEL Nicosia and Nea Salamina was cut short early in the second half after a firecracker struck a Nea Salamina player.

A 22-year-old man is in police custody on suspicion of hurling the firecracker.