Rowdy darts fans are warned to be nicer or face getting kicked out of the venue

LONDON — Darts fans are renowned for having a little fun during competitions. Maybe too much fun?

Dressing up in costumes and singing, no problem.

But fans were warned on Friday against whistling and booing while players including 18-year-old world champion Luke Littler are throwing.

They can be kicked out if it happens again.

The Professional Darts Corporation issued the warning after Thursday's Premier League night in Glasgow was disturbed by whistling at players as they went to throw.

The PDC said it “does not condone any behavior which can disrupt an event, such as whistling or booing when players are throwing.”

After Littler defeated Luke Humphries at the Hydro in the Scottish city, he said the situation was “pretty bad.”

Luke Littler of England, left, catches a mobile phone from a fan for a selfie after winning the quarterfinal match against Brendan Dolan of Northern Ireland at the World Darts Championship, in London, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Kin Cheung

Welsh player Gerwyn Price responded to a heckler during his semifinal against Humphries. Referee Kirk Bevin even asked the crowd to stop the whistling and booing, but that seemed to make it worse.

“Every player goes on stage with the intention of performing to the best of their ability and providing an entertaining spectacle for all fans, whether in the venue or watching worldwide,” the PDC said. “As per the terms and conditions of entry to events, spectators who act inappropriately can be removed from the venue.”

The tournament organizer said it works closely with Premier League venues “to take proactive and decisive action against those who behave inappropriately.”

“The vast majority of fans who attend our sell-out events on a regular basis also condemn this behavior and we will continue to promote a positive atmosphere which gives all players the opportunity to play to the best of their ability in every match," the PDC said.

Luke Littler of England celebrates after winning the final against Michael van Gerwen of the Netherlands at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

The next stop in the Premier League is on Feb. 20 in Dublin.