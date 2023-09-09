Donaldson shines as Australia ends losing run at Georgia's expense in Rugby World Cup

PARIS — Ben Donaldson justified his surprise selection at fullback with two tries and 25 points as Australia earned its first win this year 35-15 against Georgia at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

Donaldson also had the kicking duties in his first test start at fullback on only his fourth test appearance and made six of his seven kicks.

The Wallabies' losing run attracted doubts before a tough Pool C match with the Lelos, but four tries at a sweltering Stade de France would have taken some heat off coach Eddie Jones. He would be unhappy, however, that Georgia scored a try while playing with 14 men.

Georgia out away the boot at halftime and found holes in the Wallabies defense in the second half but could score only two tries while bombing at least three more.

The turning point came after nearly an hour when Georgia fullback Davit Niniashvili broke through but ignored three teammates on his inside and took the tackle. His offload went to Australia prop Taniela Tupou, who showed skill with a little lob to Donaldson to run in untouched. Instead of potentially trailing 21-15, Georgia trailed 28-8 and victory was out of reach.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But the Lelos pressed to the end. Akaki Tabutsadze had a try prevented by Mark Nawaqanitawase and final passes were blown until agile prop Beka Gigashvili scored a late converted try following a well-worked lineout.

Australia's first try came after 97 seconds through center Jordan Petaia. He took a quick feed from scrumhalf Tate McDermott and bounced off two tackles.

Australia's Ben Donaldson, left, scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Australia and Georgia at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Saturday, Sept. 9 31, 2023. Credit: AP/Thibault Camus

The second in the ninth minute came from right winger Mark Nawaqanitawase, with Donaldson converting from wide and adding a confident penalty.

Georgia's only first-half score was an early penalty by flyhalf Luka Matkava. Tabutsadze went close to his 11th try of the year, slipping a tackle, kicking ahead and just failing to collect the ball before Donaldson covered swiftly.

Georgia gave Donaldson another easy penalty following scrumhalf Vasil Lobzhanidze's high tackle on McDermott, who needed treatment, and then went off late in the half after being flattened making a tackle.

He was replaced by Nic White, who was fouled by left winger Miriani Modebadze when trying to make a pass seconds before the break. Modebadze was sin-binned and the Lelos trailed 21-3 at the break.

Australia's Ben Donaldson kicks the ball during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Australia and Georgia at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

They drew a cheer from the crowd when they took an attacking lineout instead of a penalty. It paid off, as Vasil Lobzhanidze and Matkava combined to send flanker Luka Ivanishvili scurrying into the left corner two minutes after the restart.

Georgia was slicing apart the Australians, but it couldn't finish off its chances.