England wins toss and elects to bat in must-win game vs. Sri Lanka at Cricket World Cup

BENGALURU, India — England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat in a must-win game for the defending champions against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Cricket World Cup.

England has one win — against Bangladesh — from its opening four games at the tournament following heavy losses to New Zealand and South Africa and an upset defeat to Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka's five-wicket win over the Netherlands last weekend was its first victory in four games at the tournament.

England made three changes to its side from the massive defeat against South Africa.

Pacer Reece Topley was already ruled out of the tournament with a hand injury, and was replaced by all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Spin all-rounder Moeen Ali and big-hitting batsman Liam Livingstone have also been included, with Harry Brook and pacer Gus Atkinson left out.

Sri Lanka brought in all-rounder Angelo Mathews as an injury replacement for pacer Matheesha Pathirana. Medium pacer Lahiru Kumara also comes into the side, with bowling all-rounders Dushan Hemantha and Chamika Karunratne left out.

Sri Lankan players huddle together at the start of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against England in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Credit: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Buttler has managed only 87 runs in four games thus far, with a highest of 43.

Sri Lanka is unbeaten against England in their past four World Cup meetings.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Mendis shakes hand with England's captain Jos Butler after the coin toss at the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Credit: AP/Aijaz Rahi

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (captain), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.