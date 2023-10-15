England's title defense in trouble at Cricket World Cup after stunning loss to Afghanistan

DELHI, India — England’s title defense at the Cricket World Cup is in real trouble after losing to Afghanistan by 69 runs on Sunday in one of the biggest shocks in the tournament’s history.

Afghanistan was dismissed for 284 with one ball of its innings remaining in Delhi, but bowled out England for 215 with 9.3 overs left. Only Harry Brook offered serious resistance with a 61-ball 66 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The ninth-ranked Afghans celebrated only their second-ever win at the World Cup, the other coming against Scotland in 2015 in their first appearance.

England has lost two of its opening three group games, having been thrashed by New Zealand in the tournament opener.

It was Afghanistan’s first-ever ODI win against England.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman spun his side to victory with a stunning return of 3-51 in 10 overs. He had also scored a quick-fire 28 off 16 balls in an impressive all-round display.

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz had smacked the English bowling for 80 off 57 balls with eight fours and four sixes before being run out, after England chose to bowl first. Wrist spinner Adil Rashid took 3-42 as Afghanistan's 284 runs seemed like an under-par total on the tournament’s best batting track.

England's Harry Brook celebrates his fifty runs during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and England in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Credit: AP/Manish Swarup

England's campaign is now on the brink with tough games ahead including South Africa, India and Pakistan.