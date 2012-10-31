English town to burn Lance Armstrong in effigy

LONDON -- His career is in ruins and now an effigy of Lance Armstrong is about to go up in smoke.

The disgraced American cyclist has been chosen as the latest celebrity to be burnt in effigy during an English town's nationally famous Bonfire Night celebrations.

Edenbridge in southeast England has built a 30-foot (9-meter) model of Armstrong, who was stripped recently of his seven Tour de France titles for doping offenses.

The effigy, to be burnt Saturday, sports a sign saying "For sale, racing bike, no longer required."

Towns across Britain light bonfires and set off fireworks on Nov. 5 to commemorate Guy Fawkes' failed plot in 1605 to blow up Parliament.