Ethiopia's Jemal Yimer wins Los Angeles Marathon

LOS ANGELES — Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia won the men’s division of the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, while Stacy Ndiwa of Kenya took the women’s division.

Yimer completed the 26.2-mile course through city streets in 2 hours, 13 minutes, 13.58 seconds.

Yemane Tsegay of Ethiopia was second in 2:14:06.95. Barnaba Kipkoech of Kenya was third in 2:14:27.36 on a cloudy day with temperatures near 60 degrees (15 Celsius).

The top American men's finisher was Hosava Kretzmann of Prescott, Arizona, who was sixth. He ran his first marathon in 2:19:55.77.

Ndiwa crossed the finish line in 2:31:00.24. The 30-year-old pulled away from countrywoman Martha Akeno at mile 18. Akeno finished second in 2:34:25.68.

Grace Kahura of Kenya was third in 2:38:15.67.

Ashley Paulson of St. George, Utah, was the top American women's finisher in fourth at 2:48:47.00.

The race began at Dodger Stadium and ended near Avenue of the Stars in Century City on LA's westside.