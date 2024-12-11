Olympic cycling champ Evenepoel and Belgian Post Office send door safety message to drivers

BRUSSELS — After suffering multiple fractures when he crashed into one of their vehicles, two-time Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel is teaming up with the Belgian Post Office to raise awareness of road safety for cyclists and reduce the number of “dooring” victims.

“Dooring” is an accident where the occupant of a parked vehicle inadvertently opens the door into the path of a cyclist approaching from behind.

Evenepoel crashed into the opened door of a Post Office van on Dec. 3 with the impact heavy enough to break the frame of his bicycle. He also suffered torn ligaments, a dislocated collarbone and bruised lungs in the accident.

“All road users must take each other into account,” Evenepoel said. The initiative ”will undoubtedly contribute to a better awareness of the dangers on the road. This will undoubtedly prevent many accidents.”

The new campaign, called "Remco Reflex,” was launched this week in partnership with Evenepoel’s cycling academy. It aims to remind drivers to look over their shoulder before opening their vehicle door in order to reduce the number of accidents.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

According to the Belgian Post Office, almost 300 cyclists are injured every year in the country in dooring accidents.

The Remco Reflex campaign features a sticker bearing the image of Evenepoel to be fixed to the vehicle’s door window.

FILE -Remco Evenepoel, of Belgium, shows his gold medals of the men's time trial and road cycling events, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. Credit: AP/Thibault Camus

“Already trained in the ‘Dutch Reach’ technique (opening the door with the opposite hand to better check for cyclists and, or pedestrians), drivers of post vehicles will have another permanent reminder to be vigilant,” the Post Office said. “Bpost will therefore apply the ‘Remco Reflex’ in all its vehicles.”

The 24-year-old Evenepoel broke his right shoulder blade, right hand and a rib, his Soudal Quick-Step team said. He underwent successful surgery.

Evenepoel was the first cyclist to sweep the road race and time trial at an Olympic Games when he triumphed in both in Paris in August. A two-time world champion, Evenepoel also won the Spanish Vuelta in 2022 and finished third in the Tour de France this year.