Farmingdale State scores six in ninth to win Skyline title

The Farmingdale State College baseball team won its fifth consecutive Skyline Conference championship Sunday. And the Rams did it in walk-off fashion.

Freshman Ryan Levine of West Babylon punctuated a six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning with a three-run double as Farmingdale State beat Old Westbury, 7-6, to captured the Skyline title.

"It was an unbelievable finish and I couldn't be prouder of our guys," said Farmingdale State coach Keith Osik, in his seventh year. "We've become a very resilient team. The bottom of the ninth inning was like a blur -- it happened so fast."

The win was the 14th straight for the Rams (28-9), who will compete in the NCAA regional tournament at Farmingdale State on May 16-20. If the Rams win the regional title, they'll make their second appearance in the NCAA Division III World Series in the past four years.

Reliever Anthony Eilers of Bay Shore held Old Westbury scoreless for 21/3 innings for his third win of the season.