Florida State advances to face UConn in regional final

Moments after her team had pulled off the biggest win in Florida State history, coach Sue Semrau already was facing questions about her team's next opponent.

So, Semrau was asked, is Connecticut the greatest team of all time?

"I haven't been around for all-time, so I can't tell you if they're the greatest team of all-time," she said, clearly put off.

Courtney Ward scored the third-seeded Seminoles' last six points in the final 38 seconds, leading the way to a 74-71 victory over No. 7 seed Mississippi State Sundayin a Dayton (Ohio) Regional semifinal.

Florida State (29-5) will meet No. 1-seeded UConn (36-0) - which beat Iowa State in the earlier semifinal - in Tuesday night's regional final. The Huskies rolled to a 78-59 win when they met Florida State earlier in the season.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After Semrau and her players spoke briefly about their big victory, Semrau was asked about that earlier game against the Huskies and whether it might leave the Seminoles intimidated.

"If I put myself in the heads of 18- to 22-year-olds who have watched Connecticut annihilate people, I think there'd be trepidation," she said. "We haven't just watched it; we've been there in a game with UConn. And that will help us in our approach."

To reach the showdown with Connecticut, Florida State had to summon up a gutsy effort, particularly in the closing moments. Then the Seminoles, who got 21 points from Alysha Harvin and 14 from Ward, celebrated by dousing their coach with water in the dressing room.

The Seminoles, who set a school mark with their 29th win, made a regional final for the first time. Chanel Mokango scored 20 points and Mary Kathryn Govero had 19 for the Lady Bulldogs (21-13).

Oklahoma 77, Notre Dame 72: Nyeshia Stevenson made a three-pointer with 4.4 seconds left in overtime as third-seeded Oklahoma knocked off second-seeded Notre Dame to reach tomorrow's Kansas City Regional final. Oklahoma will face the winner of last night's Nebraska-Kentucky game.

Stevenson had 21 points, including her team's last seven points of the game, and Abi Olajuwon added 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Sooners (26-10).

Melissa Lechlitner had 22 points to lead Notre Dame (29-6), which lost in the regional semifinals for the fourth straight time dating to 2001.- AP