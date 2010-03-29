Florida State advances to face UConn in regional final

Courtney Ward scored Florida State's last six points in the final 38 seconds, leading the way to a 74-71 victory over No. 7 seed Mississippi State Sundayin a Dayton (Ohio) Regional semifinal. Third-seeded Florida State (29-5) will meet top seed UConn (36-0) in Tuesday night's regional final. The Huskies rolled to a 78-59 win when they met Florida State earlier in the season.

FSU coach Sue Semrau was asked about that earlier game against the Huskies and whether it might leave the Seminoles intimidated. "If I put myself in the heads of 18- to 22-year-olds who have watched Connecticut annihilate people, I think there'd be trepidation," she said. "We haven't just watched it; we've been there in a game with UConn. And that will help us in our approach."

Florida State got 21 points from Alysha Harvin and 14 from Ward. Chanel Mokango scored 20 points and Mary Kathryn Govero had 19 for the Lady Bulldogs (21-13).

Oklahoma 77, Notre Dame 72: Nyeshia Stevenson made a three-pointer with 4.4 seconds left in overtime as third-seeded Oklahoma knocked off second-seeded Notre Dame to reach tomorrow's Kansas City Regional final against Kentucky.

Stevenson had 21 points, including her team's last seven points of the game, and Abi Olajuwon added 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Sooners (26-10).

Melissa Lechlitner had 22 points to lead Notre Dame (29-6), which lost in the regional semifinals for the fourth straight time dating to 2001.

Kentucky 76, Nebraska 67: A'dia Mathies scored 21 points and a quicker, more athletic Kentucky roared past top-seeded Nebraska and into tomorrow's Kansas City Regional final against Oklahoma.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (28-7), extending their school-record win total, opened the second half on an 11-1 run and led by as many as 19 points over the Big 12 champion Huskers (32-2).- AP