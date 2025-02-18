Florida hires Marquette's Ryan Theis to succeed Mary Wise as women's volleyball coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida hired Ryan Theis as its women's volleyball coach on Monday, bringing him back nearly 20 years after he served as an assistant on Mary Wise's staff.

Wise, 65, retired earlier this month after 34 years and 987 wins with the Gators.

Theis worked under Wise from 2006-07. He spent the last 11 years at Marquette and led the Golden Eagles to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances. He also worked as Ohio University's head coach (2008-14) and was an assistant at Northwestern, Indiana and Eastern Illinois.

During his two seasons in Gainesville, the Gators compiled a 59-6 record, won a pair of conference titles and advanced to the NCAA regional semifinals.

Theis is married to former Florida great Jenny Manz.