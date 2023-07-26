Andrew Thomas signs contract extension with Giants

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas signed a contract extension on Wednesday, the team announced.

The Giants did not announce the terms of the deal, but ESPN reported that it is for five years and $117.5 million, with $67 million guaranteed. That would keep Thomas, the No. 4 pick in the 2020 draft, with the Giants through the 2029 season.

Thomas had his best season last year, earning second-team All-Pro honors.