Andrew Thomas signs contract extension with Giants
Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas signed a contract extension on Wednesday, the team announced.
The Giants did not announce the terms of the deal, but ESPN reported that it is for five years and $117.5 million, with $67 million guaranteed. That would keep Thomas, the No. 4 pick in the 2020 draft, with the Giants through the 2029 season.
Thomas had his best season last year, earning second-team All-Pro honors.
