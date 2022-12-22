Giants surprised Andrew Thomas was Pro Bowl snub

Two Giants made the Pro Bowl for the NFC — Saquon Barkley and Dexter Lawrence — but the biggest surprise was the one who did not.

Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was named a third alternate with Trent Williams of the 49ers, Lane Johnson of the Eagles and Tristan Wirfs of the Bucs honored as starters.

“You play well, you think you deserve it, but you don’t really control that,” said Thomas who has been consistently graded as one of the top tackles in the league all season.

Because of the nature of the voting, which is divided equally between fans, players, and coaches, often the first step to being a Pro Bowler is to create some buzz about being snubbed. That was the case with Lawrence, who made this year’s team and said he was more shocked that Thomas was excluded than he was by his own recognition.

“Sometimes it takes a year to get your name out there and then it comes around more often the year after that,” he said. “It’s just about consistency. But I still think he is one of the best tackles in the league.”

Now all they have to do is convince everyone else of that.

Notes & quotes: Lawrence said he is just fine with there being no traditional Pro Bowl game this year but rather a number of skills competitions that will be held in Las Vegas. “I like it the way it is,” he said. As for his dodgeball prowess, which may be put to the test at the event, Lawrence said: “I’m a big target but I think I throw a pretty big fastball. It’ll hit you and it’ll bounce off. But we’ll see what happens” … Only two Giants were ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Vikings: CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and OL Shane Lemieux (toe) … LB and special teams contributor Carter Coughlin is going home for the holidays having grown up in Eden Prairie, Minn., just outside of Minneapolis, and played his college ball at Minnesota. He said he told his large family — he has four siblings and a combined 15 direct aunts and uncles on his parents’ two sides — plus all his friends that they would have to find their own tickets to the Christmas Eve game if they wanted to attend.