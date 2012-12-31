Andy Reid likely to be fired Monday

Andy Reid said he will meet with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on Monday. Wonder what they'll talk about?

It's widely assumed that Reid will be fired as Eagles coach. Not even a win against the Giants would have been enough to salvage his job, but a 42-7 loss at MetLife Stadium certainly was a sour note. Still, Reid looked back on his 14 years in Philadelphia with some fondness without conceding his imminent departure.

"We're not there yet," Reid said of his dismissal. "But I've loved the Philadelphia Eagles, that's all I have to say. And I've loved every minute that I've had the chance to coach them."

Tom Coughlin, who has faced Reid 19 times as a head coach, also expressed appreciation.

"I have tremendous respect for Andy Reid for what he's accomplished over the years," Coughlin said. "Regardless of what happens there, he's been an exceptional football coach in this league and I'm sure if he wants to coach again, if that's what happens there, he'll be right back at it."

Before this season, Lurie gave the Eagles and Reid an ultimatum: He wanted "substantial improvement" on 2011's 8-8 record or there would be no contract extension. The Eagles wound up going 4-12 and finishing in last place in the NFC East, so everyone knows what's coming. Even Reid.

"I've been doing this a long time," he said. "I go in [to the meeting] eyes wide open. I understand. Either way, I understand. So that's how it is, this is the business that I've chosen. I've been very fortunate to have been here as long as I have, and if I'm here again, I'll love every minute of it. If I'm not, I'll understand that, too."