Antrel Rolle predicts Giants will make playoffs

Antrel Rolle is 0-for-1 when it comes to predicting the Giants' postseason presence. He's hoping he'll reach .500 before his team does, which could happen Sunday against the 11-0 Packers.

Asked on his weekly WFAN appearance Tuesday if he thinks the Giants will make the playoffs, the safety was adamant despite three straight losses, including a 49-24 drubbing Monday night by the Saints.

"Absolutely," Rolle said. "Absolutely, man. Let me tell you something: We're going to fight. I don't care how we fight, I don't care what corner we back ourselves up into."

It was just last year, his first with the Giants, that Rolle said essentially the same thing in late December. "I know it's going to happen . . . I have no doubt," he said back then. The Giants finished 10-6 but did not make the playoffs.

They still have a good chance to make it this season, in which they play Dallas twice in the final four games. Although most predict the Giants to emerge from this weekend two games back in the division, if they upset the Packers and the Cowboys lose to Arizona, the Giants would be tied for first.

They didn't look like a first-place team Monday as they fell to 6-5. Only the 1943 Bears gained more yards against the Giants than the Saints' 577. The 49 points allowed were the most since a 50-21 rout by the Redskins in 1999.

But Tom Coughlin had other history lessons in mind for his players. He's been showing them clips of games in which they performed well to reinforce the idea that they are capable of playing at a high level.

"We are struggling to answer all the questions in our own minds," Coughlin said. "We should know who we are and should be performing much better."

Coughlin didn't use the same phrasing as Rolle, but it's safe to say he believes the Giants are a playoff team, too. Then again, Rolle and other prominent voices in the locker room have let some doubt creep out.

Justin Tuck, the defensive captain, said Monday that questions about another second-half collapse are natural. Tuesday, in his weekly radio interview, Tuck admitted there are cloudy skies over this team.

"I don't think we've lost any faith," he said. "But it's tough to go in every day and say my hard work is going to pay off when this week it didn't."

Rolle, who said he does not have the answers, instead tried asking the questions. "What's our purpose?" he said on his radio spot. "What are we here for? Are we trying to be a playoff-contending team or are we just going out there and going through the motions?

"Everyone within the Giants organization needs to get together and figure out what is going on and how do we stop this bleeding. Because, I don't know, clearly there is something wrong."

Blackburn to return. The Giants are expected to sign former linebacker Chase Blackburn Wednesday to help a struggling unit hurt by injuries and relying mostly on rookies. Rookie starter Mark Herzlich injured his ankle Monday, and although preliminary X-rays showed no breaks, he had tests Tuesday night and his status is up in the air.