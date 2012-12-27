Banged-up Hakeem Nicks may not face Eagles

Hakeem Nicks said he believes that rest will help his injuries heal, and he may be getting a head start on the process this week.

The wide receiver who has been hampered by foot and knee injuries this season could be one of the Giants Tom Coughlin was talking about Sunday when he said some banged-up players might not play against the Eagles. Although he said a decision has not been made, Nicks, coming off the first game of his career without a reception, did not seem upset by the consideration.

"Whatever they choose for me to do, I'm sure it's going to be in the best benefit of the team and myself," he said. "I'll just take it and roll with it."

Nicks said his injuries impeded his timing with Eli Manning all season, one of those "no kidding" statements that Manning spoke about this week. Nicks has 49 catches for 624 yards and three touchdowns.

"I just had to play with the hand that I was dealt," he said. "I'm not going to sit here and make excuses for it. As a man, you've got to take [responsibility]. I'll learn from this, I'll definitely get better from it."

As for getting better, Nicks said he does not believe he will need surgery on his knee. "I never really [got any] rest," Nicks said. "We can't just cut that part of the equation out, just try to say, 'OK, let's go straight to surgery.' I never rest my body, and I'm not quick to get cut."

Osi not gone yet

While Osi Umenyiora said this week that he anticipates Sunday being his final game as a Giant, others are holding off on that probability.

"I hope that's not the case," Coughlin said of the defensive end, one of only two Giants players who predates him in the organization. "As I've said all along, I'd much rather play with Osi [than against him]."

Umenyiora will be a free agent after this season, but has a contentious history with the team's front office that has led him to believe several times that his days with the franchise are coming to an end . . . including during last year's Super Bowl run.

"I've heard Osi say that for four years," fellow defensive end Justin Tuck said. "We'll worry about the offseason when it gets here and hopefully it won't get here for a few more weeks." "

Giant steps

Justin Tuck (shoulder) was limited after missing the game against the Ravens, but said he plans on playing against the Eagles . . . LB Michael Boley said he was surprised and disappointed that he was not a bigger part of last week's game plan even though it relied on four linebackers at times . . . TE Martellus Bennett, a free agent after this season, said he'd like to return to the Giants and even suggested that his brother, DE Michael Bennett, currently with the Bucs and also a free agent this offseason, should join him in New York . . . The Giants put tight end Travis Beckum (knee) on injured reserve and promoted cornerback Terrence Frederick from the practice squad.