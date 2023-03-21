Bobby McCain, Giants agree on contract

The Giants came to terms Tuesday with safety Bobby McCain, who may become the replacement for Julian Love. Earlier in free agency, Love signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

McCain spent the past two years with the Washington Commanders after spending his first six season with the Miami Dolphins. He was dependable, playing in all 17 games in both 2021 and 2022 and rarely coming off the field. He hasn’t missed a game in the past three seasons.

McCain, 29, played college football at Memphis and was drafted by Miami in the fifth round in 2015.

McCain is an eight-year veteran with 11 interceptions, 44 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, 393 tackles, four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and one defensive touchdown in 121 career games, including 87 starts. While playing for the Commanders during the 2021 campaign, the 5-11, 192-pound safety registered a career-high four interceptions and nine passes defensed.