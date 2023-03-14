Bobby Okereke fills hole at linebacker for Giants

The most remarkable aspect of the Giants’ defensive success last season was that they did it with a gaping hole in the middle of their unit. Inside linebacker depth was so barren that by the time the season ended the team had resorted to using veteran safeties and other teams’ practice squadders to man the position.

On the first day of free agency negotiations, general manager Joe Schoen set out to correct that deficiency.

The Giants agreed to terms with Bobby Okereke for a deal reportedly worth $40 million over four years with $22 million guaranteed. The contract will not become official until after the start of the league year at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and once Okereke completes his physical for his new team, but the move constitutes the biggest splash into the free agency pool since Schoen took over more than a year ago.

Okereke, 26, has missed just two games due to injury in his four seasons with the Colts, who drafted him in the third round from Stanford. He had 132 tackles in 2021 and 151 in 2022. Perhaps more importantly, when the Giants beat the Colts, 38-10, in Week 17 of this past season, Okereke was one of the few bright spots for visiting team. He racked up 17 tackles and forced a fumble. He was also flagged for a late hit on Daniel Jones, one that will almost certainly be forgiven now that they are about to become teammates.

The market for inside linebackers heated up quickly around the league as T.J. Edwards, Germaine Pratt , Alex Anzalone and Tremaine Edmunds all agreed to new deals on Monday. The Giants were believed to have a great deal of interest in Edmunds, who was with the Bills when Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll worked there, but once he agreed to a contract with Chicago for a reported $72 million over four years — far too rich for them — they aimed for Okereke.

The Giants also addressed another soft spot in their defense Monday by agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches. The 30-year-old who won a Super Bowl with the Bucs should provide depth up front behind expected starters Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams. His three-year deal will be worth a reported $12 million with $7.5 million guaranteed.

Several contracts were finalized by the Giants on Monday as they re-signed two special teamers — punter Jamie Gillan and long-snapper Casey Kreiter — and backup guard Wyatt Davis. Because they were already on the Giants roster their deals became official and did not have to wait for Wednesday.

One popular Giants player did find a free agency deal elsewhere, though. Offensive lineman Nick Gates, who fought back from a serious fracture to his lower leg suffered early in the 2021 season to contribute for the team in 2022, reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Commanders worth up to $18 million. Gates figures to compete for the starting center job in Washington, which is where he suffered the injury that nearly ended his career.





