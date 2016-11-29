Jets’ Brandon Marshall believes Giants will win NFC East

Count at least one Jets player as a fan of the Giants.

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall, a regular on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL,” says on Tuesday night’s program that Big Blue is on the right path.

“They’re sitting at 8-3 right now,” Marshall said. “This team is playing lights-out football right now. They’re going to win that division.”

That’s a tall order considering they trail the first-place Cowboys by two games. The Cowboys are guaranteed to be in first place when the teams meet for their rematch on Dec. 11, but there is a chance the Giants could be playing for that position. If Dallas loses to the Vikings in Minnesota Thursday this week and the Giants top the Steelers on the road Sunday, that game would be for the top spot in the NFC East.

Neither team has an easy remaining schedule. The Giants, after facing Pittsburgh and Dallas, host Detroit and then play at Philadelphia and Washington. The Cowboys, after Minnesota and the Giants, host the Bucs and Lions before finishing on the road in Philly.

The Cowboys (10-1) are the only team that can clinch a playoff berth this week. To do so they need to beat the Vikings and have Washington either lose or tie against the Cardinals.