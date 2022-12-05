Brian Daboll won't take Giants' playcalling duties away from Mike Kafka

Despite a second-half offensive swoon and a conservative approach that had the Giants essentially playing for the tie in overtime Sunday, coach Brian Daboll insisted he still believed in his playmakers and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Daboll said he wouldn’t take over playcalling duties for Kafka, adding, “I have a lot of confidence in [him].” He also said his decision to punt in overtime Sunday rather than letting Daniel Jones and company try to convert a fourth-and-3 at the Washington 45 was not a sign of mistrust. After tying the game in the third quarter, the Giants punted on six straight possessions before a 58-yard field goal attempt came up short, preserving a 20-20 tie, their first since 1997.

“I trust the offense, and I trust the supporting cast,” a terse Daboll said Monday. And though he’s often been known to take calculated risks, he indicated that this particular moment wasn’t the time for it. “I’d say each week is different, and we manage it the way we think we need to manage that game,” he said.

Crowder, Williams displeased. Daboll said he had private conversations with Tae Crowder and Rodarius Williams after the linebacker and cornerback took to social media to complain about lack of playing time. Julian Love said he didn’t discuss it with Williams when players came in on Monday. Playing time “fluctuates with a lot of guys up and down,” Love said. “Matchups are different each week…It’s a tough situation. I’ve been there before, but you stay resilient because you know your time is coming. He’s a really talented player and we’re going to need him.”

Notes and quotes. DL Leonard Williams is sore after sustaining a neck injury Sunday and his status for this week’s game against the Eagles is unclear, Daboll said…It’s too early to tell if safety Xavier McKinney (hand) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (MCL) will be able to practice this week…Love, DL Dexter Lawerence and G Mark Glowinski will all get veteran rest days Wednesday after carrying heavy loads, Daboll said…The Giants' rematch against the Commanders in Week 15 is getting flexed to Sunday Night Football as the playoff picture continues to develop.