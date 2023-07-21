Giants sign Cole Beasley and James Robinson

The transaction that has been anticipated for almost a year and a half finally became a reality on Friday.

The Giants signed Cole Beasley.

Ever since general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll made their way from Buffalo to East Rutherford to take over the Giants’ decision-making in January 2022, Beasley has been a player linked to their needs. An 11-year vet, Beasley played under then-offensive coordinator Daboll in Buffalo from 2019-21 and totaled 231 receptions for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2020, Beasley set career highs with 82 receptions for 967 yards and finished the year with four touchdowns, earning second-team All-Pro honors.

That connection never came to pass last season after Beasley was released from the Bills in March. He wound up signing with the Bucs’ practice squad in September and appeared in two games before abruptly announcing his retirement on Oct. 5. In December, he came out of retirement, signed with the Bills’ practice squad and played in two regular-season and two playoff games for them.

“He is a great guy,” Daboll said last year when Beasley first announced his retirement. “Very productive in our system the last few years and I wish him the best of luck. Him, his family, his children, he’s a great person.”

Beasley, 34, gives the Giants a veteran receiver with strong knowledge of their offensive playbook. How much he has left physically will be determined in training camp, which opens for the Giants on Tuesday.

RB Robinson added

With Saquon Barkley not expected in camp until he signs his franchise tag tender much closer to the start of the regular season — if he does at all — the Giants have added a veteran running back to fill in for at least the summer and possibly beyond.

James Robinson, who has played 39 games (32 starts) across three seasons with the Jaguars and Jets and was a 1,000-yard rusher as a Jacksonville rookie, signed on Friday. A torn Achilles in 2021 slowed his career. The Jets traded for Robinson last season, but he wound up appearing in only four games for them with 29 carries for 85 yards and no touchdowns.

He had signed with the Patriots in March but was waived in June.

Robinson joins a Giants backfield that currently includes Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell and rookie Eric Gray until Barkley’s arrival.