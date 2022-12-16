Brian Daboll sticking to game plan for Giants-Commanders rematch

Nothing changes.

Not even against a division opponent last seen two weeks ago.

So, no, the Giants will not be The Greatest Show on Turf Sunday night. At the same time, they will not be the Three-Yards-And-A-Cloud-of-Dust-Giants.

Instead, Brian Daboll stressed, the Giants will be exactly who they are and who they have been through the first three months of the season.

Because there is no point in changing now.

“You don’t add 40-50 plays or take away 20-30 plays,” Daboll said during Friday’s practice. "You have to make adjustments as the game goes.”

Entering Sunday night’s nationally televised rivalry game against Washington, the Giants (7-5-1) have lost three of four and the only non-loss was the 20-20 tie with the Commanders (7-5-1) at MetLife Stadium in Week 13. As a result, a playoff berth which was thought to be a fait accompli, is now very much up for grabs.

And yet, Daboll — at least publicly — is not putting any additional significance on the game.

“I’ve coached in Super Bowls —obviously not as a head coach — [and] national championships,” Daboll said. “I’ve coached [when his teams] were not very good. The hard part … is keeping the main thing the main thing.”

Which, presumably, is leaving FedEx Field with a win. And, by his own admission, Daboll has watched the tape of the first game “a lot.” It is likely that the coach saw, over the multiple viewings, an odd 70 minutes of football.

The Giants fell behind 10-0 two possessions into the game, then rallied back to take a 20-13 lead into the fourth, only to watch Taylor Heinicke connect on a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson with 1:45 left in regulation. After both teams had two possessions in the extra period, the Giants got one more shot, which culminated with Graham Gano missing a 58-yard field goal into the wind as time ran out.

A Picasso it was not. But, as Darius Slayton pointed out, it was also not a complete disaster.

“We had some things that we did well,” Slayton said. “Some things that we did poorly … Most importantly, you try to figure out what did you do that … [you] could have controlled; something that could have done differently to affect the outcome of a play? And obviously, try to capitalize on those things.”

And the timing could not be better. Because with the first game still front-of-mind, the Giants know what to expect and what to clean up.

“You know who they are and you can keep a lot of those thoughts kind of active,” Love said. “It’s been so close you review it and you feel like you’re right back to prepping for it. That’s the tape you watch, the one you played against them.”

Just don’t expect any wholesale changes.

Cowboys to sign Odell?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA TODAY Thursday that the team was close to signing former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. According to the story, which was published Friday morning, Jones would not divulge details about the contract, but said a deal could be finalized after Sunday’s game against Jacksonville. Beckham hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl.