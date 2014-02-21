Coughlin excited by learning anew with McAdoo

INDIANAPOLIS -- New Giants offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo remains a man of mystery. He has yet to meet with the media since being named to his new position, so there are naturally lots of questions about what his schemes and play-calling will be like.

Since we can’t ask McAdoo, we’ll ask his boss.

“He, interestingly enough, does not describe himself as West Coast,” Tom Coughlin said, dispelling the idea that he will bring Mike McCarthy’s Green Bay Packers offense to New York. “He thinks more in terms of the ball going vertical or down the field if the opportunities present themselves. But what I like about it is that I basically, from my standpoint, have a chance to challenge myself with some new learning which is good for me and for all of us who are a part of the offensive system … I like that. It’s stimulating. It’s exciting. We’re very new into the development of where we’ll go and what our program will be, but it’s a good time, it’s an exciting time. I feel good about it.”

Coughlin reiterated why he hired McAdoo.

“I like Ben because he did a superb job in terms of his preparation,” he said. “He’s very fundamentally sound. He started out with that aspect of it, not necessarily starting to talk about Xs and Os, but just about fundamentals. He had some very detailed video of the way in which he teaches. The way in which he presents, the way in which he teaches, he did an outstanding job with that. And great knowledge of the system he believes in and also knowledge of our team. The critical games that we had played against the Packers the last few years and the fact that we’ve had a little success there. That combination was a good one for both of us in terms of attracting him and being a franchise that he very much respected and wanted to be a part of if the opportunity came his way.”

McAdoo has never called plays in the NFL and Coughlin said he will have a voice in the offense.

“Ben will have the final say on [the gameplan] and of course play-calling, but I’ll be very much involved,” Coughlin said.

So, the big question: How different will the Giants look?

“I would say that you’ll notice some differences for sure,” he said. “Anytime you have different people, personalities, play-callers, there will be some differences. I think we will maintain a commitment to the run and that’ll be a factor no matter what. That’s been agreed upon by all. As far as changes, they may be subtle. There may be some drastic ones. But the number one thing will be the players, the team, the opportunity to again get ourselves back on track the way we need to be.”