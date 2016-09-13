Damon Harrison shows why his nickname is ‘Snacks’ not ‘Sacks’

Damon Harrison joked that he was glad he missed the sack.

“I told coach today that it’s kind of good I didn’t get it,” the Giants defensive tackle said, “because at no time should I be leading the team in sacks. We’d be in trouble.”

Instead, he’s tied for the lead with zero. The Giants did not get any sacks against the Cowboys on Sunday. Harrison, whose nickname is “Snacks,” did come close, though, early in the fourth quarter when he came through on a stunt and got a hit on Dallas rookie Dak Prescott. He did not, however, grab the quarterback and bring him to the ground. Harrison let up, thinking Prescott had gotten rid of the ball, so he would not draw a late hit.

“I put my head down,” Harrison said. “He pumped it . . . It’s part of the game, man. It happens. I literally don’t even worry about it.”

What Harrison is more concerned with is the overall play of the defensive front. And while that was pretty stellar, holding the Cowboys to 101 rushing yards and only one running back run of more than eight yards in the Giants’ 20-19 win, Harrison said there is room for improvement.

“We still did a lot of stuff wrong,” he said. “We have a long way to go. It’s a step in the right direction, but nowhere near where we can be.”

The good news, however, is that the Giants probably won’t see another offensive line as good as Dallas’.

“Hell no,” Harrison said. “Not until we play them again.”