Daniel Jones and Giants agree to four-year, $160-million deal, Saquon Barkley to receive franchise tag, reports say

It came down to the final minutes, but Daniel Jones and the Giants have a deal — and that means Saquon Barkley will be back next year, too.

Jones and the Giants agreed to a four-year deal worth $160 million and $35 million in incentives, according to multiple reports. The deal came minutes before the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline to apply the franchise tag to eligible players. Had Jones and the Giants not agreed to a deal, it was highly likely that the quarterback would have been tagged.

Instead, the deal allowed the Giants to tag Barkley at a $10.091 million cap hit for next year, according to reports. Barkley would have hit free agency if not for the tag, and the move now allows the Giants to work toward a possible extension with their star running back.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates