Daniel Jones asserts bragging rights after alma mater Duke's big win

There are not many days when Daniel Jones gets to strut around the locker room because of a college football result.

Tuesday was one of those rare days.

His alma mater, Duke, didn’t just upset No. 9 Clemson on Monday night, it trounced its ACC rival, 28-7.

“Football school, right?” he said with a smile and repeated glances across the locker room to fellow 2019 first-round pick Dexter Lawrence. The two had no wager on the game but Jones made sure Lawrence heard all about it when they arrived at work in the morning.

“No comment,” Lawrence said.

Jones himself had to learn about the result in the morning because he said he went to sleep at around halftime of the game, at which point Duke was trailing 7-6. He was able to catch up pretty quickly through highlight packages.

Duke's Jordan Waters and Riley Leonard celebrate after scoring a touchdown late in the second half of an NCAA football game against Clemson in Durham, N.C., on Monday. Credit: AP/Ben McKeown

“It was a big win for us,” Jones said. “I was excited. Those guys played extremely hard. Riley [Leonard] played really well, our defense played really well, congrats to those guys, they did great. Huge props to those guys.”

Jones said he has a relationship with Leonard, the Duke quarterback, who threw for 175 yards and rushed for 98 yards, including an electrifying 44-yard touchdown run that saw him break multiple tackles to give Duke the lead on the first possession of the second half . . . shortly after Jones had already dozed off.

“He trains with David Morris at QB Country,” Jones said of their connection. “He’s from Fair Hope around Mobile, so I’ve known him for a while. Cool connection with David down there at QB Country. David was a big part of me getting to Duke having played for Coach [David Cutcliffe] and was a big part of Riley getting to Duke too. It’s cool. I’ve known Riley for a while. He’s a great player. Fun to watch.”

And fun to give Jones some rare bragging rights he usually has to wait until basketball season to enjoy.