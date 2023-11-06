Daniel Jones will miss rest season for Giants with torn ACL in right knee

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a torn ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season, Brian Daboll confirmed on Monday.

An MRI on Monday revealed the seriousness of Jones' injury.

Jones appeared to suffer the injury on the first snap of the second quarter in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. His right knee appeared to simply give out and he was not touched by a defender. On the previous play, the final play of the first quarter, Jones' knee seemed to buckle.

Daboll said undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito, who replaced Jones in Sunday's loss, and veteran Matt Barkley, who is currently on the practice squad, are internal options to start at quarterback. Daboll added that he has to talk to general manager Joe Schoen to see where the Giants go from here and that those discussions will happen Monday. Daboll did not give an update on Tyrod Taylor's injury. Taylor, who started for the Giants earlier in the season when Jones was out with a neck injury, is on the injured list after suffering a rib injury in the 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets on Oct. 29.

Jones finishes the season completing 67.5% of his passes for 909 yards, with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 206 yards.

The Giants (2-7) play at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.