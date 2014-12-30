Danny Langsdorf, Giants quarterbacks coach, leaving for Nebraska job

Giants quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf is leaving the team to accept the offensive coordinator position at Nebraska. Langsdorf spent one season with the Giants and helped acclimate Eli Manning to the West Coast offense that was implemented by first-year offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo. Manning had career highs in completions, attempts and completion percentage. He also threw 30 touchdowns with 14 interceptions a year after he threw 18 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

Langsdorf came to the Giants after nine seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oregon State.

The Giants could fill the position in a number of ways, either by bringing in a new face chosen by Tom Coughlin and McAdoo, or by promoting Sean Ryan to the position. Ryan had been Manning's quarterback coach for two seasons before he was demoted to wide receivers coach for 2014. A new coach would give Manning a third different coach in three seasons.

The Giants are in the process of evaluating the rest of their coaching staff.