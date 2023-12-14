Giants getting healthy: Darren Waller, Dexter Lawrence trending toward playing

The Giants’ injury news is generally good this week, especially the news that tight end Darren Waller returned to practice on Thursday and could play against the Saints on Sunday after a long stint on the injured list with a hamstring issue.

Waller was reported as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. Asked what it would mean to have him back, coach Brian Daboll said, “It would be good.”

Another limited participant on Thursday was star nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, whose snap count was limited against the Packers on Monday night because of a hamstring injury.

Lawrence is expected to play against the Saints after performing effectively in his smaller-than-usual role against Green Bay. He shared a key sack of the Packers’ Jordan Love.

Asked if he was surprised at how productive Lawrence was Monday night, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said, “Nothing surprises me with Dex.”

Did Martindale think Lawrence playing and playing well when he was not 100% healthy sent a message to teammates?

“Sure, it does,” Martindale said. “I mean, if you and Dex were walking into someplace, wouldn’t you feel a lot more confident walking in with him than without him? That’s just who he is.”

Lawrence is listed at 6-4, 340 pounds.

Notes & quotes: The Giants have 12 takeaways during their three-game winning streak. “It’s been fun to watch,” Martindale said. . . . Reporters asked offensive coordinator Mike Kafka eight questions on Thursday. Seven were about rookie QB Tommy DeVito. The other was about whether practice would be held indoors. It was, in preparation for Sunday’s game in a dome . . . Saquon Barkley on playing in the Superdome: “It’s a tough, fun environment to play in. Dope stadium.” In 2021, Barkley’s 6-yard touchdown run in overtime was the winning score in a 27-21 victory over the Saints there.