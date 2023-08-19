Giants' Darren Waller looks and plays like a receiver, but Brian Daboll won't label him as such

It’s tempting to watch Darren Waller play and characterize him as a wide receiver. A big wide receiver, at 6-6, 238 pounds, but a receiver.

There have been times during certain periods at training camp where Waller has joined wide receiver drills.

Giants coach Brian Daboll balked at that idea on Saturday during a Giants zoom call, a day after the Giants' 21-19 preseason win over the Panthers.

“I think he’s got, obviously a good skill set,” Daboll said. “I wouldn’t characterize him as a wide receiver. He’s a tight end. We ask him to do everything tight ends do and he’s been in that position for a while. [Waller contributes] to various blocking schemes.

"Again, he’s a player you can use in different roles, relative to where he lines up at the line of scrimmage or outside the line of scrimmage. He’s capable of doing those things, so he gives you some flexibility in terms of formations and in personnel usage. He’s done that throughout his career.

“He’s a good guy to have on your team and work with.”

No kidding.

On the Giants' first drive Friday night, Waller dominated. He was targeted four times, made three receptions, averaged 10 yards a catch and then became a decoy — drawing two defenders as fellow tight end Daniel Bellinger scored the opening touchdown, catching a 4-yard pass from Daniel Jones.

Waller figured prominently in the one-drive game plan. Jones went 8-for-9 passing for 69 yards and the score. The starting offense played just that one series, in what might have been theironly series of the preseason.

On Saturday, Daboll was asked why Saquon Barkley did not join the rest of the offense for their one series against Carolina.

“We just didn’t play him,” the coach said. “We have a plan.”

Barkley’s first contact this season is likely to be in the team’s opener, against Dallas on Sep. 10.

Extra points

Asked recently about getting Azeez Ojulari back on the field after a he dealt with a series injuries last season, Kayvon Thibodeaux was clearly thrilled. “It's been amazing,” he said. “We try not to run into each other at the quarterback because we always like to meet there. Now it's building that chemistry, right? We know we have two good rushers, but now it's learning how to rush together.” … Daboll said he is “content for now” to continue to let the interior offensive linemen play it out in terms of defining a starting unit. … Daboll said the Giants released CB Rodarius Williams, who did not play Friday night.