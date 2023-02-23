Ex-Giant Davis Webb becomes Broncos QB coach

Davis Webb's playing career was the means to an end. Even from the day he was drafted by the Giants as a potential heir to Eli Manning’s job in 2017 he always knew his true calling was coaching. Now, less than two months after making his first and only NFL start as a player, he is completing the transition.

Webb will become the new quarterbacks coach for the Broncos, per ESPN, joining Sean Payton’s staff to work with Russell Wilson this coming season.

Webb, 28, had an opportunity to become quarterbacks coach of the Bills last offseason, but decided to devote one more season to his playing career. He signed with the Giants and spent most of the year as a valuable asset to the position group but a third stringer on the practice squad. In Week 18 though, with the Giants playoff fate determined and Daniel Jones resting, Webb was tapped to start against the Eagles.

He completed 23 of 40 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in the 22-16 loss, calling the experience “something I’ll never forget.”

There was the potential for Webb to remain with the Giants on their staff had there been a shakeup with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka landing a head coach job, but with Kafka back for 2023 there were no appropriate openings for Webb and he began looking elsewhere for the long-awaited foray into his new career.