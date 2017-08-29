Eli Apple’s ankle injury could linger until Giants opener

Eli Apple has been sidelined since Saturday’s game against the Jets, but it wasn’t his ankle injury that is the most intriguing on the Giants’ roster. So when he spoke about his rehab process with reporters on Tuesday, the inevitable came up.

Have you seen Odell Beckham Jr. in the training room?

“I have,” Apple chuckled. “He’s doing well. He’s hanging in there.”

That’s just about as much information as the Giants have provided publicly regarding their best offensive player and his convalescence that is now in its second week.

“He got some treatment, he’s in there taking care of himself, getting ready to go,” Ben McAdoo said on Tuesday when asked for a daily update on Beckham.

Asked what Beckham is able to do, McAdoo said: “Yeah, he’s in there, he’s getting treatment, he’s going through his workouts, doing everything he can to get ready to go.”

Asked if Beckham is running yet with less than two weeks to go before the opener in Dallas, McAdoo said: “He’s in there, doing his treatment, doing his workouts, doing everything he can do to be ready to go.”

Apple, on the other hand, was forthright with details about his situation.

“The one that’s hurt right now is my left one, and it’s coming along well,” the second-year cornerback said. “It was actually on the deep ball. There was an underthrown ball and I had to adjust to it, and once I stopped, my foot kind of got stuck in the turf and bended a little bit weirdly inside. So, it’s just a little sprain.”

Apple even outlined his rehab process.

“Just the swimming pool treadmill thing,” he said. “I did that, and then I do a lot of bike and stuff like that.”

Apple missed the second preseason game with an injury to his right ankle after it was stepped on in practice. He said that injury is completely healed. This new one, though, could possibly linger until the opener.

“I mean, I don’t think so, but we’ll see,” Apple said. “Just got to take it day by day.”